Mainland China reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Nov 4, compared to 17 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Thursday(Nov 5). 

Of the total, 20 were imported infections, the National Health Commission said.

There were 24 new asymptomatic cases discovered on Wednesday, down from 128 a daily earlier.

Total confirmed cases in mainland China have now reached 86,115, with the number of deaths unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters

