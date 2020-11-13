Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Nov 12, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Friday (Nov 13).

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, down from 14 imported infections a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from six reported a day earlier.

The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

