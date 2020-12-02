Mainland China reports nine new COVID-19 cases, down from 12 a day earlier

SHANGHAI: Mainland China reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday (Dec 2).

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said seven of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Two new local cases were reported in the Inner Mongolia region, the commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to three from five a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,551, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

