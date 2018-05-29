Major Chinese port bans some oil, chemical products ahead of summit

BEIJING: One of China's top ports will ban handling refined oil products, liquefied petroleum gas and dangerous chemicals in early June, amid preparations for a regional summit in the city.

Using these products in port operations or transporting them will be banned from June 1-6, according to a statement published on the official WeChat account of the work safety watchdog in Qingdao, the nation's top crude oil importing hub.

The statement did not directly refer to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit taking place in Qingdao from June 9-10, but China typically takes such steps ahead of major political gatherings to ensure they proceed with clear skies and without any accidents that could disrupt events.

Oil traders have worried in recent months that the summit could crimp flows of foreign commodities into the world's top energy consumer.

Qingdao, a major oil refining hub in the northern province of Shandong, will also ban vessels during June 4-11 when sea visibility drops below 1 nautical mile, the statement said.

Vessel navigation in the main channel at Qingdao port could also be restricted when necessary from June 9-10.

The port was last year ranked the top destination for imported crude oil and second for some types of fuel oil.

Jointly led by Russia and China, the SCO was launched in 2001 to combat radical Islam and other regional security concerns. India and Pakistan became full members last year.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Joseph Radford)