'Major disappointment' if BN can't wrest Kelantan from PAS: Minister

KOTA BHARU : The affable Mustapa Mohamed, chairman of the ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) in Kelantan apologised to reporters after an interview in the BN office in Kota Bharu on Tuesday (May 1).

"I'm sorry, my voice is a bit hoarse," he said.

It is only the fourth day of campaigning but the strain is already showing.



Mr Mustapa, who is also Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Minister is the man leading the charge for BN to recapture Kelantan from Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) which has ruled the state for 28 years.



The mild-mannered politician has been campaigning in his Jeli constituency for the first few days after nomination day, and will travel to other parts of Kelantan to motivate the BN machinery to win back the state from its bitter rival.



The 66-year-old said it was going to be "very difficult" for BN to wrest Kelantan from PAS in the future if it fails to do so in the upcoming election - with all seats having multi-cornered fights and the Islamic party seen as divided.



"This is the best time to capture Kelantan. Although, we are not overly confident, we are quite optimistic.

"We’re not there yet at this point of time. We’ve got another week to go, but we believe our team will work extra hard in the next few days to push themselves," said Mr Mustapa, who is more affectionally known as Tok Pa.

"If this does not happen it will be a major disappointment, and it’s going to be very difficult for us to retake the state of Kelantan."



BN will be targeting 32 out of 45 state seats and eight out of 14 parliamentary seats in the May 9 polls.



This will also be the first time the PAS-led Kelantan government is contesting an election without its revered spiritual leader Nik Aziz Nik Mat who died in 2015.



"PAS is a formidable party, very strong, very united under the leadership of Nik Aziz. He was able to hold the party together for a very long period," he said.

"There was a lot of respect for him, not only among PAS supporters, but among his opponents as well, including some of us in UMNO. Now, that he is gone, this unifying factor is no longer there."



After the death of Nik Aziz Nik Mat, PAS left the former opposition coalition Pakatan Rakyat and a number of its leaders walked away from the party because they could not see eye to eye in terms of the party's political direction.



The former PAS leaders formed Parti Amanah Negara, a component party of the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan, led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamed.



PAS is also seen to be moving closer to the ruling Malay based party UMNO.



In an unexpected twist of events, two of the late Nik Aziz's sons will be contesting in opposing camps in this year's election, further underlining the divisions in the party.



However, BN is not simply relying on the possible weaknesses of its rivals. Mr Mustapa stressed that BN Kelantan is also more united now.



"I’ve adopted a very inclusive approach in managing the state. There has been a lot of consultation. We decide on many issues by consensus when it comes to for example candidate selection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’ve done my best in terms of consultation with various parties. Of course, there are still people who are not happy with the choice of candidates. So, this is a very important development which is greater unity in the state," said Mr Mustapa.

In addition, Mr Mustapa said the attitude of the federal government towards Kelantan has been forthcoming, and Prime Minister Najib has been generous with the state.



"Mr Najib has been fair to the people of Kelantan, and this has been a very important factor in bringing us together," said Mr Mustapa.