Making Malaysia GE14 polling day a public holiday does not address all voter problems: BERSIH 2.0

PETALING JAYA: Declaring Malaysia's polling day a public holiday does not mean that all voters can exercise their right to vote, said electoral reform group BERSIH 2.0 in a statement on Thursday (Apr 12), citing concerns about a possible low turnout.

The group said that declaring May 9 a public holiday "does not address all the problems" faced by voters, particularly those from Sabah and Sarawak who are residing in Peninsular Malaysia and vice versa, as well as those living overseas such as Singapore, Brunei, Kalimantan and Southern Thailand.



"They may have to take two days leave from their employers," the group said in the statement, which was posted on Facebook a day after the Malaysian government officially declared May 9 a public holiday, following concerns about polling day taking place in the middle of a working week instead of a weekend.

The group added that those in Southern Thailand are also not eligible for postal voting.

While BERSIH 2.0, also known as the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections, welcomed the government's public holiday announcement, it maintains that Malaysia's Election Commission should have decided that polling day should fall on a weekend.



The group also called on employers to approve the leave of Malaysian citizens who need to travel to vote.

"Voter turnout of 90 per cent is needed for a strong representation of the 'voice' of the people in determining the future Malaysia and off-setting skewed redelineation.

"BERSIH 2.0 continues to urge voters to come out and vote in big numbers as this is the only way to minimise the many impacts of electoral fraud and to ensure the subsequent election results truly reflect the choice made by the people."



