Torn between sides, Malays in JB seek 'government to help the people’

A day before Malaysia goes to the polls, the sentiment among voters in Johor Bahru city remains a mix of indecision and conviction.

JOHOR BAHRU: A fetid odour from chicken and cat dung hangs in the air, refuse lines the dirt paths and every other house lies abandoned and neglected. But Rosliza isn't going anywhere, even as her neighbours in the Johor Bahru settlement of Desa Melayu relocate, one-by-one, to high-rise flats nearby.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years. They haven’t come to chase us out yet, so I hope to keep staying here,” said the 53-year-old housewife, whose taxi driver husband struggles to make ends meet for their six children aged 12 to 32.

“Things are bad. The money doesn’t seem enough,” Rosliza added. “That’s why I want to switch votes to Pakatan, but I still have my doubts. I feel guilty about deserting BN.”

A house in the old Desa Melayu settlement, yet to be vacated, with Barisan Nasional flags displayed (Photo: Justin Ong)

Ahead of Malaysia’s election on May 9, support for the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) runs deep and strong in the capital of the southernmost Johor state.

Johor Bahru is after all the birthplace of BN's main component party - the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which entrenched Malay nationalism in a country where the race makes up some 60 per cent of the population.

As a result Malaysia’s Malays have long enjoyed affirmative action policies in employment, education and housing - yet the situation on the ground in Johor Bahru, as reflected by over a dozen voters Channel NewsAsia spoke to, tells a different story.

“People feel pressured. People feel trapped. There are a lot of people lamenting that everything is more expensive now,” said Razali, 60, who caved and swapped his low-key forest surroundings in Desa Melayu for the concrete corridors of modern public housing.

A villager walking past a Barisan Nasional banner in Kampong Melayu, Johor Bahru (Photo: Justin Ong)

“Politicians, they just make empty promises during elections. Since election season, we’ve not seen Shahrir,” he added.

The veteran BN incumbent for Johor Bahru, Shahrir Abdul Samad, won the last polls in 2013 by a landslide of over 10,000 votes, extending his grip on a federal seat he first clinched in 1978.

Razali said, however, that he was now willing to take a chance with the opposition Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Malaysian elder statesman and former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.

“Why not give the opposition five years? If they’re not good, take them out. If they’re good, keep them.

“BN may offer a good deal, but there’s a big problem called Najib.”

“NO MATTER WHAT, I’VE TO BELIEVE”

Prime Minister Najib Razak has been the central figure of what opposition candidates have labeled a kleptocracy, headlined by his alleged siphoning of billions of dollars from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund.

Not everyone is convinced. “All this talk about money disappearing, but it didn’t happen before our eyes, so how do we know if it’s truth or lies?” asked Abib, a 46-year-old labourer in the Kampong Pasir village.

“Najib’s done a lot for the country,” said Muhd Omar, 77, a retiree who used to work for the local town council. “He’s looked after Malaysia really well, in every department. He’s looked after the people. He’s done things for the people.”



Seated next to Omar in the local warung, or small cafe, 63-year-old Kassim Yusof added: “These ‘orang atas’ (rich people) politicians may say this and that about each other, but they all seem to be friends anyway. They’re just quarrelling because everyone wants to be PM. What’s the point? It’s stupid.

“In the end, it’s always money causing problems. We just want a government to help the people - and BN truly can help the people.”

The "new", redesignated Desa Melayu settlement in Johor Bahru, with its high-rise blocks and entrance littered with Barisan Nasional and UMNO flags (Photo: Justin Ong)

Across the road in the middle-class Bandar Baru suburb, 33-year-old Malek said he had gleaned little from a week of intense campaigning by candidates.

“It’s just party A condemning party B, instead of providing concrete solutions,” he shook his head. “I want to know what they’ll do when in power.

“They talk about waiving GST, but is that possible? They talk about 10-point manifestos to be done in a month, but how? Can those elected be trusted with money? Can they manage the country?”

Children playing with their pet chickens in the Desa Melayu settlement in Johor Bahru (Photo: Justin Ong)

His friend, who only wanted to be known as JC, agreed. “People are fed up. They’re bored with all the back-and-forth.

“I think the old folks have been through it all. But as young people, we’re still trying to find our way,” he said.

“Actually, I don’t believe there will be change. I think things will be very tough, and I’m worried for my kids. What lies ahead for them?

“But no matter what, I’ve to believe the future is bright. I have to, right? Because this is my country.”

