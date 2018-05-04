Malay tsunami unlikely to happen; Johor to remain UMNO stronghold: Analysts

A lack of “credible” opposition candidates and a “tried-and-tested” ruling party machinery will add up to an incumbent regime staying in power, say political experts

JOHOR: The notion of a “Malay tsunami” - the buzzword of the impending Malaysian election - is “overhyped and unrealistic”, and unlikely to happen in Johor despite the opposition’s encroaching presence there, said political analysts on Friday (May 4).



The southern state is the birthplace and traditional bastion of the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s main component party - the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

Since 2004, the largest political outfit in all Malaysia has consistently retained 15 to 16 out of the 26 parliamentary seats, and 32 to 33 out of the 56 state seats in Johor.



Opposition parties, though, have made incursions in the same period: Going from one to five federal wards, and four to 15 state seats between 2008 and 2013.



In 2015, the opposition Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Johor chairman Liew Chin Tong coined the “Malay tsunami” term to forecast Malay voters rising up against UMNO and BN at the country’s 14th election, to be held on May 9.



But in the thick of campaigning, Johor chief minister Khaled Nordin and fellow UMNO heavyweights contesting in the state have come out to dismiss the tsunami as “not happening”.



“THEY WILL BE TOPPLED”

Their challengers are, naturally, saying the opposite.

Hassan Abdul Karim, Johor chairman of the opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), believes that Malay voters are now willing to listen to and accept the opposition.



Che Zakaria Salleh of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), a splinter UMNO entity chaired by former prime minister-turned-opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad, said the desire for change has emerged as a running theme for constituents he has visited.



“Even in places considered as UMNO territories, people are behind us,” said Zakaria, who is up against Khaled for the Permas state seat. “This is the time. They will be toppled.”



Johor chief minister Khaled Nordin speaks to hawkers at the opening of a new wet market in Masai, Pasir Gudang. (Photo: Justin Ong)

Zakaria is also an ex-UMNO man, one of several who followed then-deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin out of the party after the latter criticised premier Najib Razak over the 1MDB state fund saga.



“You can see that Bersatu is made up of around 90 per cent of former UMNO members,” he told Channel NewsAsia. “The difference is our principles.”



“Bersatu has definitely drawn support away from UMNO,” said Rashaad Ali of the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS). “But whether that is enough to win is up for debate.”



“OUT OF REACH”



Rashaad predicted that while support for BN in Johor would be reduced - following the trend in the past two elections - opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) would fall “a few seats short” of being able to form the state government.



“Thirteen additional seats (for a majority) is a big ask, and credible candidates to push the election to the edge are also lacking,” he commented. “A Malay tsunami seems a bit out of reach in the state.”



Mustafa Izzuddin of the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute said he was counting on Johor to remain a stronghold of UMNO.



He acknowledged Bersatu as a “trump card” for PH and the “3M” trinity of Muhyiddin, Mahathir and the latter’s son Mukhriz as a “political godsend” - but still not enough to engineer a considerable swing in the Malay vote.



“This is because Barisan and, in particular, UMNO have a tried-and-tested ground machinery to ensure that the bulk of the Malay votes, especially in the rural areas, remain with the governing coalition,” Mustafa said.