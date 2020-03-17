Malaysia recovers US$323 million of 1MDB fraud money: PM's office

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has recovered 1.4 billion ringgit (US$323 million) of funds allegedly stolen from state fund 1MDB and identified another 6.9 billion ringgit for recovery, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday (Mar 17).

The US Department of Justice (DoJ), which says more than US$4.5 billion was looted from 1MDB in a multi-country fraud, returned nearly US$200 million to Malaysia in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second transfer of about US$240 million was delayed last month.





