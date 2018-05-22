Malaysia police to look into threats against new MACC chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's police chief said on Tuesday (May 22) that he will look into allegations by the current chief of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that he was tailed in the United States at the height of the 1MDB scandal.

"I'm not aware of what happened as it was before my time but I'll look into this seriously," said Fuzi Harun, Inspector General of Police.

Then a deputy, new MACC chief Shukri Abdull alleged he was provided with protection from the New York Police Department when he was in the United States after sharing suspicions that he was being followed.

He has also alleged he was threatened and blackmailed while investigating the case.



When asked if there were any updates on the criminal investigation into 1MDB, the police chief said: "Because the investigation is conducted not just by police but by many other parties. On our part we are trying to complete investigations as soon as possible."

Fuzi said he would also discuss reopening investigations into the murder of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu "with my officer", when asked by media.

IGP says he will talk to his officers about reopening the investigation into Altantuya Shaaribuu's murder. pic.twitter.com/UKBoO50xVy — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 22, 2018

​​​​​​​Altantuya was alleged to be a translator, facilitating Malaysia's purchase of two Scorpene-class submarines from French shipbuilding giant DCNS in 2002. Former PM Najib Razak was the defence minister at the time.

Her body was found blown up with military grade explosives in a forest on the outskirts of KL. Two former police officers were convicted of her murder.

INTERNAL PROBE INTO PAST GOVERNMENT SCANDALS

Earlier, Malaysia's new defence minister Mohamad Sabu said he would probe scandals under past governments internally first - including one linked to the Scorpene deal.

He was asked to respond to an NGO's call for five scandals to be investigated including alleged excessive commissions given to middle men in deals - as alleged to be the case in the French submarine contracts.

"We will have an internal audit ... and if it can't be resolved internally only then will we go outside. And if it's serious we will bring it to Cabinet. We can't act recklessly purely on hearsay," the minister said.

Mr Najib is currently being investigated by police and anti-graft officials in connection to a state investment firm he advised, 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mr Mohamad was speaking to media after clocking in for the first time at his new office.

Twelve other Pakatan Harapan ministers did the same on Tuesday morning after being sworn in at the palace the night before.

