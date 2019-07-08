2-year-old in Malaysia dies after choking on piece of bread

KUALA LUMPUR: A two-year-old girl in Malaysia died days after being admitted to hospital after she choked on a piece of bread and lost consciousness.

The girl died on Thursday (Jul 4), four days after she was admitted to Selayang Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Polic Samsor Maarof, Gombak police chief, confirmed the incident and said the police had received a report on the matter from a medical officer at the hospital.

Citing the medical officer, Samsor said the girl was unconscious when she arrived at the hospital, after reportedly choking on a piece of bread while at a babysitter's house.

“At the emergency ward, the medical officer found a piece of bread during the resuscitation process," he said. "The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10.39am on Thursday."

A postmortem revealed that the girl died of “hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy” with multiple organ failure, added the police chief.

This can occur if a person does not get enough oxygen and blood flowing to their brain, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Malaysia's Child Act 2001.