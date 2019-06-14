2-year-old girl in Malaysia dies after accidentally being left in car

LAHAD DATU, Sabah: A two-year-old girl in Sabah, Malaysia died on Wednesday (Jun 12) after she was left in her mother's car for more than two hours.

The girl, the youngest of four siblings, was found unconscious by her 31-year-old mother in the backseat of the car near the family's home in Taman Aman 1.

The child was rushed to the Lahad Datu Hospital and was confirmed dead at about 4.40pm, said Lahad Datu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Police Nasri Mansor.

“There was (a) burning effect on the left side of the face as well as the victim's arms, and the cause of the death was heat-related,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The girl's mother, a housewife, was arrested by the police to assist with the investigation.

The car has also been seized by the police.

The woman had taken the two-year-old with her to pick up her two other children - aged nine and 10 - from school at 1pm before returning home, said Nasri.

When they got home, the woman parked her Perodua Bezza car by the road and told her oldest child to take the two-year-old into the house.

“The suspect then went on to perform the prayers at the second floor of the house and fell asleep," said the district police chief.

"However, at 3.45pm when the suspect and her husband wanted to eat, they called the victim (the two-year-old) to join them but failed to find her anywhere."

The woman subsequently searched her car and found the child unconscious in the backseat.