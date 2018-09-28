Malaysia police arrest 9 teens over gang rape of 13-year-old girl

TAIPING, Perak: Malaysia police have arrested nine teenagers in connection with the case of a 13-year-old girl who was gang raped on multiple occasions.

Taiping district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Taib said the suspects, aged 15 to 17, were arrested between 9pm and 11pm on Wednesday (Sep 26) following a police report lodged by the victim.

Advertisement

Police investigations found that the victim’s ordeal began on Sep 18 when she and a female friend went to Taiping Lake Gardens, an attraction popular with locals and tourists. They were picked up by two teenagers on motorcycles at 11am and taken to one of the suspects' homes in the town of Kamunting, a 10-minute drive away, said ACP Mohamad Taib.

“Upon reaching the place, the victim was raped by the two teenagers and another friend at the house,” he told reporters at the Taiping district police headquarters on Thursday.

The following day, the victim was taken to the same house and eight youths took turns to rape her, ACP Mohamad Taib said. On Sep 25, six days later, she was taken to another location and raped again by three youths.

The victim lodged a police report after she told a teacher about the rapes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Three of the suspects have criminal records related to rape cases, causing serious injuries and sexual offences against children, the police said.

All nine suspects will be remanded until Oct 2.

The police are looking for the victim’s friend and two other suspects at large to assist in the investigation.