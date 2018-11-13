Malaysia to abolish death penalty for 32 offences, including murder

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has decided to abolish the death penalty for 32 offences under eight Acts of law, including Section 302 of the Penal Code on murder, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Liew Vui Keong.



He said the decision, which was reached collectively, also encompassed the Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act 1971, Firearms Act 1960, Kidnapping Act 1961, Armed Forces Act 1972, Water Services Industries Act 2006, Strategic Trade Act 2010 and Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.



"Following the Cabinet decision, a Cabinet memorandum has been circulated to the relevant ministries for their comments and to get public feedback on it," he said in parliament on Tuesday (Nov 13).



He was replying to a question from member of parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen who wanted to know the government’s position on abolishing the death penalty, and whether there will be exceptions for extremely cruel crimes.



Meanwhile, Liew also told the House that the Bill on the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) was expected to be tabled at the next sitting of parliament after all issues and policies were finalised.



He said it had been agreed that the IPCMC should be truly independent, effective and have the powers to tackle problems involving the police force.



"The framework takes into consideration powers that are more holistic and in line with existing laws and are currently in force,” he said when replying to a question from MP Maria Chin Abdullah.



In September, the government had announced the setting up of the IPCMC to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission.

