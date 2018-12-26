'I did not feel good': Wife of Malaysia accident victim reveals moment she received devastating call

ROMPIN, Pahang: A wife's hunch that something was amiss after hearing the phone ring past midnight turned out to be true, as she was later informed that her husband was among the three who died in a collision with an express bus in Malaysia's Pahang state on Tuesday (Dec 25).

Noormawati Wagimam, 40, said she did not answer the phone when it rang at about 1.30am as she did not recognise the number.

"But I did not feel good, because I rarely receive a call at that time. Soon, my husband’s younger sibling called to say 'Li (Rosli) and ‘mek’ (Rosli’s mother) are no more," the housewife said at the Rompin Hospital’s forensic medicine unit.

The accident happened at 11.50pm at the 140km stretch of the Jalan Kuantan-Johor Bahru road.

BROTHERS WERE TAKING THEIR MUM TO DOCTOR

Noormawati said her husband, Rosli Mat Daud, 38, and his younger brother, Rizuan, 34, were taking their mother, Rakiah Mat, 64, to Kelantan to see a specialist doctor. Their mother suffers from kidney disease.

Rosli and Rakiah died at the scene after the Proton Saga car driven by Rizuan collided with an express bus in the opposite lane while the family were on their way back to Johor.

Rizuan's five-year-old son, Aidil Ashraff, died at the Rompin Hospital’s emergency ward.

Noormawati, who has three children ranging from two to six years old, said she last spoke to Rosli at 5pm on the day of the incident. He had called to inform her that they would be continuing their journey after stopping to rest in Kuantan.

"I don’t know what to say because I’ve lost three (family members) simultaneously ... Ashraff was also close to me because I have looked after him since he was small when his mother goes to work," said Rohana, 44, the elder sister of Rosli and Rizuan.

SON, 5, HAD ASKED MUM TO PREPARE CAKE FOR HIS RETURN

Meanwhile, Rizuan's wife, Fazillah Ahmad, 34, said her husband is currently in a coma at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan.

Fazillah added the last time she saw her husband and son was on Saturday morning, before she left work. Rosli had contacted her later that afternoon informing that they were about to leave.

"I spoke with (Aidil) Ashraff (during the telephone call) and he had asked me to make an Upin and Ipin cake because he wanted to have it when he returned. He told me not to forget ... I had made it and was waiting for them to return," she said.

Fazillah, who worked as a store assistant, added the last time she had been in contact with Rizuan was at 11.30pm when the latter informed her that they had reached Rompin.

"I sent him WhatsApp messages but I did not receive any reply so I decided to call him at about 1am but policeman answered the call, informing me that my husband had been involved in an accident," she said.