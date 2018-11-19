Woman killed, 4 hurt after car crashes into diners at Malaysia restaurant

SERDANG, Selangor: A woman was killed and at least four others were injured after a car ploughed into diners sitting outside a restaurant in the Malaysian state of Selangor on Sunday (Nov 18).

District police chief Ismadi Borhan said the woman, 57, was having dinner with her family in front of the restaurant at Taman Equine when the incident happened at about 8.15pm.

“Preliminary investigations show that the driver did not stop the car and instead ploughed into other customers as well as crashing into three cars.

“The driver then fled from the scene,” he told reporters.

He said police will work on identifying the vehicle and its driver from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and to ascertain the exact number of people injured.

Serdang Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Zolkipli Sailan said that he and seven others rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 8.30pm.

“A woman was killed while two women and two men, aged between 33 and 71, were injured in the incident,” he said, adding that one of the injured men is a Myanmar national.

He said the woman’s body and the four injured were taken to Serdang Hospital.

The accident happened at the parking area in front of the restaurant, where tables and chairs had been set up for customers, according to Bernama.

