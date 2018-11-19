Woman killed, 4 hurt after pick-up truck mows down diners outside Malaysia restaurant

SERDANG, Selangor: A woman was killed and at least four others were injured after a pick-up truck ploughed into diners sitting outside a restaurant in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

The 57-year-old woman was having dinner with her family in the town of Seri Kembangan, about 20km from Kuala Lumpur, when the incident happened at about 8.15pm on Sunday (Nov 18), the police said.

Chairs and tables had been set up for customers outside the restaurant at a parking area, Bernama reported.

“Preliminary investigations show that the driver did not stop the vehicle and instead ploughed into other customers as well as crashing into three cars," district police chief Ismadi Borhan told reporters.



The driver fled the scene but was arrested at about 1.40am on Monday after his employer turned him in, the police said.

The male suspect, who is in his 20s, tested negative for drugs but a blood sample has been taken from him to test for alcohol.



The police said they will apply to the courts to have the man remanded to assist in their investigation.



The four injured are two women and two men aged between 33 and 71, said Serdang Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Zolkipli Sailan. One of the injured men is a Myanmar national, he said.

The woman’s body and the four injured were taken to Serdang Hospital.

