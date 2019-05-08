Malaysia AGC files motion to forfeit items seized from Najib, Rosmah and 16 others

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Attorney-General’s Chambers has filed a notice of forfeiture over hundreds of items including branded handbags and 27 vehicles seized from former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, his wife Rosmah Mansor, their three children, as well as 13 individuals and companies.

The notice, filed on Tuesday (May 7) at the Criminal High Court Registrar’s Office, named the prosecution as the applicant with 18 individuals and companies as the respondents.

The prosecution is seeking an order from the High Court to publish a notice under Section 61 (2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, to summon any third party who claims to have any interest in the property to come before the court on the date specified in the notice to show cause as to why the property shall not be forfeited to the government.

It named Najib as a respondent, followed by Rosmah, their children Nor Ashman Razak, Nooryana Najwa and Najib’s stepson Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz.

The companies named were Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustika Kasih, Rembulan Kembara and Senijauhar.

The other individuals named included Mohd Kyizzad Mesran, Aiman Ruslan, Goh Gaik Ewe, Ng Chong Hwa, Lim Hwee Bin, Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun.

The prosecution also filed a similar motion against Obyu Holding as the sole respondent.

The prosecution is also seeking other orders deemed fair and appropriate by the court.

The application was filed on the grounds that the prosecution, acting under Section 56 (1) read together with Section 376 of the Criminal Procedure Code, was satisfied that the items seized between May 17, 2018 and Mar 11, 2019, were related to an offence under Section 4 (1) or as the result of illegal activities involving the respondents.

The application was also supported by an affidavit affirmed by a deputy public prosecutor and two police investigating officers on Monday.

Among the valuables seized on May 17 last year were 52 branded handbags, 10 watches and cash in multiple currencies including RM537,000 (US$135,000).

Later that year in June, up to RM1.1 billion (US$270 million) of cash and luxury items were also seized.

Meanwhile, 27 Nissan Urvan vehicles were seized on Aug 2, 2018.



In addition, money amounting to more than RM18 million in several accounts at different banks, namely, the Bank Islam Malaysia, Al-Rajhi Bank, Malayan Banking, CIMB Ban, RHB Bank, Public Bank, AmBank and Hong Leong Ban, was frozen between Aug 16, 2018 and Mar 11, 2019.

A property in Tanjong Bungah, Penang, belonging to Goh Gaik Ewe, was seized on Jan 17 this year.

A property in Kuala Lumpur district was also seized on Nov 1, 2018.

A Bernama check at the court on Wednesday found the case was brought before the Criminal High Court deputy registrar.

However, the date for the case to be heard has yet to be fixed.

