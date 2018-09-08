Malaysia aims to be among world's top 10 tourist destinations by 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to be among the world's top 10 tourist destinations next year, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Mohamaddin Ketapi.

He said that the ministry has embarked on several efforts to promote Malaysia as a must-visit tourism destination and will set new strategic directions to provide a conducive environment for industry players to drive and boost tourism growth.

"It is our aim to improve the country's position after being ranked number 12 last year. We must be more competitive internationally," he told a press conference after launching the Matta Fair 2018 on Saturday (Sep 8).

"We will have good cooperation between federal and state governments to promote Malaysia and discuss with the local airlines companies to have more direct flights to Malaysia," he added.

Mohamaddin said that with resilience, innovation, product quality and excellent service standards, the tourism sector should be able to drive the nation forward, making Malaysia a preferred travel destination for tourists.

Malaysia is targeting a foreign tourist arrival goal of 26.4 million with a total expenditure of RM84.9 billion this year, Mohamaddin said. In the first four months of the year, Malaysia recorded 8.4 million international tourists arrival.