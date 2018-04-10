Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia waive flight change fees for Malaysian election polling day

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines and its sister airlines, FlyFirefly and MASwings, as well as AirAsia are waiving their flight change fees for Malaysians with existing bookings for the upcoming 14th General Election.

Malaysia Airlines said on Tuesday (Apr 10) the offering was aimed at allowing Malaysians to fulfil their responsibility as voters on May 9.

“The waiver is applicable for all types of tickets, where the travel date falls between May 8 and 10 either inbound or outbound. Only one change is permitted and it must be done within 10 days from today,” it added.

Malaysia Airlines said passengers are allowed to delay their travel dates by up to two months from the original date of travel.

AirAsia also announced on its website it was waiving flight change fees for bookings issued in Malaysia. Like Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia's offer is only open to Malaysian citizens and must be done within 10 days, starting Tuesday.

AirAsia said its passengers are allowed to perform "one date change for all bookings without flight change fee to postpone travel by up to 30 days from the original travel date".

It also offers an alternative option where passengers can retain the fare value in their AirAsia loyalty accounts for "future travel with AirAsia, to be redeemed within 90 calendar days from the date of credit issue".