Malaysia Airlines cabin crew caught smuggling drugs into Australia

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysia Airlines flight attendant has been arrested at Melbourne International Airport for allegedly smuggling A$1.4 million (US$1.03 million) worth of heroin.

Malaysia Airlines (MAS) on Saturday (Jun 30) confirmed the arrest, adding that the incident happened on May 13.

Advertisement

"MAS is ready to give our fullest cooperation to the authorities," the airline said in a statement as reported by The Star Online.

"We cannot give further statements as the case is still under investigation.”

Australian news portal Herald Sun had reported that the suspect is a 33-year-old man.

He caught the attention of Australian authorities after arriving from Kuala Lumpur as he was seen behaving suspiciously, said the report, adding that 3.5kg of heroin was found on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers searched the man and allegedly found 10 suspicious packets wrapped in masking tape.

The suspect is reportedly due to appear in court on Aug 6.