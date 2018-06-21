Malaysia Airlines denies waiving RM17,000 of excess baggage fees for Najib Razak: Report

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has denied waiving excess baggage fees for former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, who recently flew to the island of Langkawi for a four-day trip with his family, The Star Online reported on Thursday (Jun 21).

The total amount of check-in luggage was well within the allowed limit, the airline said.

MAS said this in a statement that was released following claims on social media that the company had waived fees of about RM17,000 (US$4,200).

Screenshots of the airline's ticketing system that have surfaced on social media showed that charges were waived for the "head of pool" with the name "MOHDNAJIBHjabrazak Dato" for flight MH1450 to Langkawi, The Star Online reported. Najib and his family returned to Kuala Lumpur on Jun 20.

The airline explained that passengers who check in as a group will have all their baggage tagged under one name and appear as excess baggage in the system.

"Malaysia Airlines observes a strict policy on excess baggage and can confirm that no waivers were given," MAS said in the statement, adding that they are investigating the source of the screenshot.

Both Najib and Rosmah have been barred from leaving Malaysia pending investigations into the scandal-plagued 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund.

Najib was interviewed by Reuters while he was in Langkawi, during which he said that he knew nothing about money from the state fund appearing in his personal account.