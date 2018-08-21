Former director of Malaysia Airlines vendor charged with money laundering

KUALA LUMPUR: A former director of a company appointed by Malaysia Airlines to handle food coupons for its passengers whose flights were delayed was charged in court on Tuesday (Aug 21) with two counts of money laundering involving a total of RM735,500 (US$179,500).

Noraffendi Omar, 45, pleaded not guilty to both charges before Judge Dr Gan Chee Keong.

Advertisement

On the first and second count, Noraffendi, was charged with receiving RM188,000 and RM547,500 in proceeds from unlawful activities from the company’s account.

He was alleged to have committed both the offences at RHB Bank Berhad, at Menara Shell in Kuala Lumpur, between Sep 21, 2015 and May 19, 2016.

Under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, the charge provides for a maximum of 15 years in jail and a fine of at least five times the sum of value of the proceeds from illegal activities, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim did not offer bail, and requested for the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Sessions Court to be heard jointly with another case facing Noraffendi, who was unrepresented.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court allowed the request and has set Sep 18 for mention.