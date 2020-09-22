Malaysia Airlines offers 20% discount for domestic flights

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines is introducing a 20 per cent discount on all economy class tickets to domestic locations in a one-week online promotion from Wednesday (Sep 23) until the end of the month.

Passengers get to enjoy this discount for immediate travel until Jun 30 in this promotion titled "Malaysia Airlines Domestic Fair (MADF) 2020”, the national carrier said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Purchases through the app would entitle passengers to an additional 5 per cent discount, it added.

Malaysia Airlines Berhad’s group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said in line with its “Fly Malaysia” campaign, the company is committed to promoting local destinations all year round to speed up domestic tourism revival.

“We will continue to offer premium service with unparalleled flexibility to ensure convenience and comfort in mind while travelling, without compromising the safety and health priorities of our passengers,” Ms Lau said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia’s tourism sector was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted global travel. The Visit Malaysia 2020 tourism campaign had to be called off.

In the first half of 2020, Malaysia’s tourism industry had lost about RM45 billion in tourist expenditure due to the pandemic, according to Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Nancy Shukri in an interview with New Straits Times.

Only 4.2 million international tourist arrivals and RM12.6 billion (US$3.05 billion) in tourism receipts so far this year, a drop of 68.2 per cent and 69.8 per cent respectively compared to the same period in 2019, she added.

As of Tuesday, Malaysia has a total of 10,359 COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths as of Tuesday.

The government instituted a movement control order (MCO) back in March, closing the country's borders and ordering non-essential businesses to shut in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A 10km radius travel limit was also imposed to discourage people from leaving home.



Domestic travel was later allowed from Jun 10, while international travel is still prohibited.

With people opting for domestic travel, local tourism players have rolled out holiday packages to attract customers.

With the surge in demand, hotel occupancy and related sectors would see a gradual growth of at least 24 per cent by December, the tourism minister said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram