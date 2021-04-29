Malaysia Airlines to test IATA app for COVID-19 result, vaccination status of passengers

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines said on Thursday (Apr 29) it will trial the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass, a mobile app that allows passengers to verify their COVID-19 test results and vaccination status.

The trial will be conducted on flights out of Kuala Lumpur to London between Apr 29 and May 27. Selected passengers travelling on the MH4 flight on Friday will be the first in Malaysia to have access to the app, the airline said.

Currently, only passengers with Apple iOS devices will have access to the pilot programme.

Passengers will still be required to present their physical documents at check-in at this stage of the pilot, as per government and airline requirements.

Passenger data and information are also stored locally on a passenger’s mobile phone instead of a central database.



The trial is the next step in reintroducing safe and secure travel, Malaysia Airlines said in a press release.

"After over a year of worldwide lockdowns and limited travel, Malaysia Airlines is pushing to be at the forefront of the travel industry’s long-awaited recovery, providing much needed support to the recovery of both the economy and society,” it said.



Last month, Singapore Airlines tested the IATA app on passengers travelling from Singapore to London.

The airline said the app was well received by their customers and noted that they were open to using the app for international travel in the future.



