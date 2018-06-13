Malaysia Airlines to serve royal menu for Hari Raya

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines will serve a special Perlis royal menu on board selected flights from Jun 15 until Jun 17 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Puasa festivities.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jun 12), the carrier said the menu, by the Crown Prince of Perlis Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and his consort, was part of the airline’s Best of Malaysia initiative where the airline introduces authentic and traditional Malaysian meals in-flight and on-ground.

“The Kurma Daging (beef korma) Perlis will be served to passengers flying first and business class on MH2 and MH4 from Kuala Lumpur to London, as well as business class on MH150 from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah, and MH112 and MH196 from Kuala Lumpur to Dhaka.

“Business class passengers flying from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah, Sarawak and ASEAN destinations will also get to enjoy the dish,” the carrier said.

Malaysia Airlines added that the recipe was a favourite at Istana Arau, the official residence of the Perlis royal family.

Passengers flying economy class on the above routes will be offered the Kurma Ayam (chicken korma) Perlis, which features the same recipe but with chicken instead of beef.

