Malaysia police launch investigation into new sexual misconduct allegations against senior politician

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian police have launched an investigation after a man claimed that he was paid by a senior politician who allegedly sodomised him.

On Tuesday (Aug 18), Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said that the investigation will be led by the Criminal Investigation Department to ensure that the disclosure made in the form of a statutory declaration was genuine.

The man was summoned to give his statement on Tuesday.

The police chief also said that a statement was also recorded on Monday from the Commissioner of Oaths before whom the declaration was signed. This was to ensure that the declaration was legitimate and the individual would be called again in the near future if his cooperation was required.

"This matter is a waste of the police resources, and I am sick of such matters," the inspector-general was quoted as saying by the Star. "However, a police report has been lodged, thus an investigation paper has been opened."

A statutory declaration dated Jun 29, which has been circulated on social media, indicated that the man was purportedly paid RM300 (US$71.75) each time by a senior opposition figure to have unnatural sex. He alleged that this had happened four times in different hotels in the country.

Local media reported that the sex acts happened around seven years ago.