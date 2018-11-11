Baby dies in Malaysia after alleged rape by caretaker's husband

KUALA LUMPUR: A nine-month-old baby girl died on Saturday (Nov 10) due to the alleged inhuman acts of a male suspect in Bandar Baru Bangi, near the Malaysian capital.

The victim was believed to have been raped, sodomised and abused before falling into critical condition.

Bernama news agency quoted Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof as saying the victim died at 10.30am after being admitted for two days at the Serdang Hospital, near Kuala Lumpur.

"Based on the statement of the victim's mother, when she was sent to the caretaker's home in the morning, the victim was in good health. However, the victim was said to have suffered from shortness of breath in the afternoon and was rushed to the Bandar Baru Bangi Clinic, before being referred to the Serdang Hospital.

"Further examination on the victim found a tear on the victim's hymen, and a subsequent examination found that the victim's anus was also torn," he said in a statement.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the post-mortem by the Serdang Hospital’s Pathology Department found that the victim's death was due to a "Blunt Impact to the Head" whereby the baby's skull was fractured.

"There were also bruises found on the top left and right sides of the victim’s head," he said.

According to him, the victim’s parents who lived in the same housing estate as the caretaker had sent their child there since September.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the police had subsequently arrested the caretaker and her husband, who worked as a barber.

"We arrested the 28-year-old caretaker and her husband, aged 36, yesterday.

"Urine tests found the man positive for methamphetamine," he added.

The man has been remanded for five days until Tuesday, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

