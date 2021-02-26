Malaysia's AMMB Holdings to pay US$700m to government in 1MDB-linked settlement

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian banking group AMMB Holdings will pay RM2.83 billion (US$699 million) to the government to settle claims related to its involvement in a multibillion-dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB, the finance ministry said in a statement.

As part of the settlement, AmInvestment Bank will take corrective measures, including putting in place systems and processes to strengthen its due diligence framework, the ministry said.

Advertisement