New e-hailing regulations kicks off in Malaysia; authorities to take gradual approach

NILAI: E-hailing regulations in Malaysia kicked off on Saturday (Oct 12) as the transport ministry promised to be more lenient towards drivers who are in the final stage of obtaining the passenger service vehicle (PSV) licence.



"We have started enforcement, and like I said a few days ago, we are taking a gradual approach," said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook at the opening of Stesen KTM Komuter Nilai.

"We will still give them room as long as they have registered for their PSV examination or are taking steps to fulfil the requirements.

We have no problems giving them leeway because there might be some processes that will take time to complete,” Loke said.

"So it does not mean that the authorities will conduct checks from car to car and detain the drivers," he added.



The initial deadline for all e-hailing drivers to obtain a PSV license, passenger insurance, e-hailing sticker and e-hailing vehicle permit (EVP) was Jul 12, but the government later granted an extension until Oct 12.



Earlier in October, Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement division director Khairul Anuar Bachok said that once enforcement began, JPJ would take firm action against e-hailing drivers who did not meet the government's stipulated rules and regulations.

