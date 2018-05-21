Malaysia's Anti-Fake News Act will be repealed as soon as possible: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's controversial Anti-Fake News Act will be repealed, the country's new Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said on Monday (May 21).

He said the proposal to repeal the Act, which was officially gazetted in April, would be brought to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad so that this could be done as soon as possible.

“I have a list that we need to study. I will hold a press conference tomorrow to inform specifically," he said. "We have an Anti-Fake News Act. As mentioned in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, we will repeal it.

“We will set the time frame, the first 100 days we have to deliver, but how much time is required I will discuss with my officials tomorrow. Indeed, I will do it and start work tomorrow at 8.30am sharp."

He was speaking to reporters after taking his oath of office, loyalty and secrecy together with 12 other Cabinet ministers before the king at Istana Negara.

"MEDIA FREEDOM IS MY PRIORITY"

As the new minister heading the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Gobind, 45, said he was committed to ensuring media freedom.

Said the minister: “The media churning out news and publishing companies are bound by the existing laws, so we have to look at it that way, and we have to find ways to improve the freedom of (the) press in the country. And I am committed to do so.

“I will create a group of legal experts so that they can see the impact of the law so far - where there are shortcomings, we will try to improve,” he said.

Among other things that will be reviewed include several laws related to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

