Malaysia anti-graft agency completes Rosmah investigation, says now up to Attorney-General

ARAU, Perlis: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) has completed its investigation into Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, and submitted its report to the Attorney-General for further action.

“The MACC is only responsible for carrying out the investigation and it is up to the Attorney-General whether to prosecute Rosmah or not,” MACC chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull said on Monday (Sep 24).

Prior to this, local media reports had speculated that Rosmah may face more than 20 criminal charges, mostly involving money laundering.

On Sep 20, it was also reported that the MACC did not rule out that Rosmah would be charged soon.

Mohd Shukri, however, refused to comment further: “I cannot answer your questions on whether or not she will be prosecuted because it is outside our jurisdiction.”

Last June, Rosmah was summoned to give her statement to the MACC at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya.

She was questioned for about four hours to assist the MACC in their probe into a suspicious transfer of about US$10.6 million into Najib's personal bank account.