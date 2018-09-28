RM2.5 billion in cash seized, frozen since June: Malaysia's anti-graft agency

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized and frozen RM2.5 billion (US$604 million) in cash since June through its investigations into various corruption cases, including the one involving scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"MACC was able to seize the total amount including what it retrieved from the 1MDB case within four months.

"The amount does not include items, property or belongings confiscated by the MACC, but which have not as yet been evaluated," MACC chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull told a news conference on Friday (Sep 28).

He added that the agency has succeeded in charging 100 people in court, out of the 336 individuals detained for offences such as corruption and abuse of power.



Mohd Shukri described the arrests, charges and cash seized as “totally shocking”, and that it proved that corruption and malpractices in the country were very serious.

He also said that the MACC has responded to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's call to combat corruption, and for corruption offenders to have deterrent sentences which must at least include a whipping penalty.

"Corruption can lead to other crimes such as the entry of illegal immigrants, gambling and prostitution.

"In China, those convicted for corrupt practices are shot dead.

"However, the move to impose the death penalty here will not be possible. This is because our country is in the process of abolishing the death penalty ... we can mete out other forms of punishment such as whipping,” he said.

Dr Mahathir on Wednesday said that the new Pakatan Harapan government would go all out to ensure that its administration is corruption free.

The prime minister said that he and members of the Cabinet and the government would lead by example in efforts to fight corruption.