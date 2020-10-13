Anwar did not present list of MPs backing him: Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite claims by Mr Anwar Ibrahim that he has garnered a majority to topple the current government, Istana Negara said on Tuesday (Oct 13) that the opposition leader did not produce a list of names of those backing him during a royal audience.



In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the meeting between King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Mr Anwar on Tuesday lasted for about 25 mins.



“In this meeting, Mr Anwar had presented the number of Members of Parliament who he claims are in support of him. However, he did not present a list of names of these parliamentarians to back his claims.



“In relation to that, the king had advised Mr Anwar to obey and respect the due process of law as per the Federal Constitution,” Mr Ahmad Fadil said.



Following the royal audience, Mr Anwar said in a press conference that he had met the king and presented a list of those in support of his government.



He said the king will study the relevant documents, while consulting the leaders of various political parties.



Mr Anwar said: "With these documents, it is abundantly clear that we have registered a formidable, convincing majority among parliamentarians.

"I would appeal to Malaysians to exercise patience, wisdom and to allow the king to digest, decide based on the spirit of the Constitution and the discretion of his Highness."



He added that the current government led by Mr Muhyiddin Yassin had fallen.



Mr Anwar was initially scheduled to meet the king on Sep 22 but the meeting was postponed as the king was hospitalised for food poisoning. The king was later discharged on Oct 2.

