Anwar denies allegations of sexual misconduct, police report lodged

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s president Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Dec 5) denied allegations of sexual misconduct made by a former party employee.

His aide has also lodged a police report over the matter.

In a statement, Mr Anwar said: "I strongly deny this baseless slander".

“On the dates mentioned, I was actively participating in campaigns in the run-up to the Port Dickson by-election. I attended Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday remembrance celebration in Kuala Lumpur and returned to Port Dickson to oblige my campaign schedule,” he said.

“The act committed is a plot to hurt my image, in time for the 14th Keadilan National Congress (this weekend), and the power transition process of the nation’s leadership.”

This came a day after Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, 26, who previously worked as a PKR researcher, held a media conference during which he showed his statutory declaration dated Nov 19. The event was also broadcast on Facebook.

Mr Yusoff claimed he was a victim of Mr Anwar's indecent behaviour on Oct 2, 2018 at the party leader’s Petaling Jaya office.

Mr Yusoff reportedly said that he rejected the advances and made the statutory declaration because he was worried about his safety.

POSSIBLE LEGAL ACTIONS BEING CONSIDERED

Mr Shukri Saad, who is Mr Anwar’s private secretary, said on Thursday: "The police report was made against Yusoff's statutory declaration. I strongly reject the declaration and will hand it over to police”.

“This is a trivial matter that keeps happening and we can see there are plans to try and thwart the transfer of power that is being carried out. Our side will look into the legal action that we can take," Mr Shukri added.

In 1998, Mr Anwar, who was then deputy prime minister, was sacked by Dr Mahathir Mohamad over sodomy and corruption allegations.

Mr Anwar was released from prison in 2004, but was sentenced to another jail term in 2015 on a second sodomy allegation.

He was granted a royal pardon last year following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the general election.

Dr Mahathir, now in his second stint in office, has promised to hand over to Mr Anwar. But he has been coy over the details of the succession process.