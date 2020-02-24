Anwar, Azizah to meet Malaysia king as talk over new ruling coalition intensifies

KUALA LUMPUR: The flurry of activities over a possible realignment of the country’s political landscape looks set to continue with several events scheduled to take place on Monday (Feb 24).

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, are scheduled to have an audience with Malaysia's king Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at 2pm at Istana Negara.

Another is an emergency meeting by the Democratic Action Party (DAP) - a component party in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition - which is set to take place at the party's headquarters.

On Sunday, several key leaders of the ruling government parties and from the opposition attended a special meeting at a hotel in Petaling Jaya.

The closed-door meeting, and others before that involving several political parties, raised questions over the purpose of the gatherings.



Party leaders were tight-lipped as to what was discussed at the meetings, in the federal capital and Petaling Jaya, which drew intense media attention.

Earlier on Sunday, UMNO held a special supreme council meeting for about two hours from 4pm at the Putra World Trade Centre.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad being interviewed by Reuters in Putrajaya in December. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

Bersatu also held a special meeting at the party headquarters at Menara Yayasan Selangor in Petaling Jaya, chaired by party chairman and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who declined to comment when reporters swarmed around him as he left the premises.

Several MPs from political parties in Sabah and Sarawak also held meetings in the federal capital.

Istana Negara was also a hive of activity as many vehicles were seen entering the palace grounds from about 5.30 pm on Sunday, some with police escort. These vehicles were seen leaving about two hours later.

During an event at his Bukit Segambut home on Sunday night, Mr Anwar said he is awaiting information on what he described as an attempt to set up a new government.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, who is Parti Amanah Negara president, said on Sunday that the PH government will continue to function as usual.

“Anyone can make all sorts of speculations. Dr Mahathir meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is nothing unusual … There is no need to panic. PH will continue to function,” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysian Insight.