Politicians causing racial and religious tension in Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR: Politicians are stoking racial and religious tensions in Malaysia, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (Oct 29) in parliament.

The problem does not lie with ordinary Malaysians but political figures from all quarters, he added.

“We have to admit that the rising temperature is caused by politicians, which is why we need to (take) specific steps, such as meetings and dialogues, to ease the situation,” he said.

The Port Dickson Member of Parliament (MP), who was asking a supplementary question during question time, said politicians play up such issues publicly and it is the people who end up being the victims.



Earlier, Mr Anwar asked the prime minister on the immediate measures being taken to reduce tension contributed by the spread of sensitive racial and religious issues.

If left unchecked, this could cause a national tragedy, he added.

In his reply, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said the government has set up a committee to identify the issues and polemics that could threaten unity and harmony.

The committee, a joint effort by the National Unity and Integration Department and the National Security Council, comprises of representatives from various ministries and agencies.

“(This committee) will enhance the synergy between the agencies involved in handling the issue of unity,” he said.