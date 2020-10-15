Malaysia opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim summoned by police over list of backers for PM bid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police on Thursday (Oct 15) said they have summoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to assist investigations into a viral list of federal lawmakers allegedly backing his bid to become prime minister.

Anwar on Tuesday met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah in a bid to prove he has a "convincing" parliamentary majority to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and form a government.

He has been asked to give a statement on Friday over complaints filed with the police about a list of 121 members of parliament (MPs) said to be backing his bid, which had gone viral on social media, criminal investigation department director Huzir Mohamed said in a statement.

"To date, a total of 113 police reports have been received," Huzir said of the complaints.

Police did not detail any of the complaints, but Huzir said investigations were guided by provisions under the penal code and a separate multimedia law covering statements that could cause public mischief or harassment.

Punishment for such offences include a jail term of up to two years and fines.

Anwar's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At a press conference after his meeting with the king on Tuesday, Anwar said he has more than 120 MPs backing his bid. However, the palace later said he only provided the number of lawmakers who he said backed his bid and not their identities.



Anwar's claim to the premiership has triggered a fresh bout of political wrangling in Malaysia, which is grappling with a recent spike in coronavirus cases and its worst recession since the global financial crisis.

Should Anwar succeed in securing the post, it would be the culmination of a 22-year long quest, which included nearly 10 years in jail on sodomy charges he denied. It would also mean Malaysia would have its third prime minister this year.