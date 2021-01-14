Anwar urges Malaysian MPs to write to the king seeking withdrawal of state of emergency

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to write to the king and plead for the emergency proclamation to be withdrawn and for the parliament to be convened as soon as possible.

In the statement dated on Jan 14 (Thursday), Mr Anwar said parliament should reconvene before Jan 31 to debate the state of emergency, COVID-19 as well as Malaysia’s current economic crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an accompanying memo to the MPs, he wrote: “I proposed that the honourable MPs submit their appeals speedily before Friday. I have prepared a draft of the letter to be presented to His Majesty which can be amended according to your consideration or the party’s.”



On Tuesday, Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah declared a state of emergency across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The emergency will last until Aug 1 or earlier depending on the state of coronavirus infections, said a palace statement.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Parliament will not sit until a time determined by the king. Throughout the duration of the state of emergency, no general election, state election or by-election will be held," said Mr Muhyiddin in a live address later the same day.



The prime minister however added that the Cabinet, state executive councils and government services would continue operations. An independent special committee would be formed under an ordinance to advise the king if the emergency should be extended or ended earlier.

The state of emergency was declared a day after the prime minister announced tighter curbs, including a nationwide travel ban. Five states including Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor and Sabah, and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan have been placed under movement control order (MCO) again from Wednesday until Jan 26.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Malaysia reported 2,985 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide total to 144,518, while the active caseload stands at 32,377.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram