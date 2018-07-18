Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to claim 1MBD monies

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government has appointed a Singapore law firm as its solicitors to institute legal action against 53 individuals and companies to claim monies belonging to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to a source, Attorney-General Tommy Thomas approved the appointment of the firm, Tan Rajah & Cheah, earlier this week.

The source said the Malaysian government would file an application at the High Court in Singapore against the 53 defendants for orders to recover the monies belonging to 1MDB.

The source said Thomas met Singapore Attorney-General Lucien Wong recently to facilitate the return of the 1MDB monies which had been frozen by the Singapore authorities.

Among the 53 defendants is Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Low has been named by Malaysian authorities as a central figure in the scandal.



“Court orders are necessary to release the monies to 1MDB or the government of Malaysia,” the source said.

Malaysia has to appoint solicitors from Singapore to file the action because Malaysian lawyers cannot appear in Singapore courts.

On May 31, the 1MDB Special Task Force, in a statement, said Singapore and Malaysia had agreed to collaborate to bring back the monies believed to have been embezzled from 1MDB.