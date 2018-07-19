Malaysia arrests 7 terror suspects, including man who threatened to kill king, PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested seven terror suspects, including an unemployed man who threatened to kill the king, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and one minister, inspector general of police Mohd Fuzi Harun said on Thursday (Jul 19).



The suspects, comprising four Malaysians and three Indonesians, were arrested during an operation between Jul 12 and 17 in Terengganu, Selangor, Perak and Johor, said Fuzi in a statement.

Seven terror suspects were arrested during an operation between Jul 12 and 17 in Terengganu, Selangor, Perak and Johor. (Photo: Special Branch anti-terror E8 unit)

One of the Indonesian suspects, a factory operator aged 42, admitted to having ties with a man from the Islamic State-linked Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) of Indonesia, who was involved in the killing of a police officer at the elite mobile brigade police (Brimob) headquarters on May 10 in Kelapa Dua in Depok, West Java added Fuzi.

“What draws the attention is the arrest of a supporter of Daesh in Johor who is involved in issuing threats against his royal highness, the king and leaders of the country,” said Fuzi referring to Islamic State by its Arabic acronym.

According to Fuzi, the unemployed man, 34, was arrested in Skudai, Johor on Tuesday.

“The suspect is a supporter of Daesh who posted on his Facebook account the threat to kill his royal highness, the king, Sultan Muhammad V … Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and minister in the prime minister's department Mujahid Yusof Rawa, as he sees the king and the country’s top leadership as un-Islamic leaders for not ruling the country based on shariah laws” said Fuzi.

Another two Malaysian suspects, a man aged 42 and a woman aged 24, were also arrested in Johor.

The man, a technician, had threatened to launch bomb attacks in Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines after the 2018 Hari Raya celebrations.

“Prior to this, the man was often in communication with Muhammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi, the Malaysian Daesh member in Syria - to get the latest developments on Syria,” said Fuzi.

Mohammed Wanndy was a prominent Malaysian Islamic State member in Syria who was killed in air strikes in 2017. He was behind the grenande attack on Movida Club in Puchong, Selangor on Jun 28, 2016.

The suspects were nabbed in an operation conducted between Jul 12 and 17. (Photo: Special Branch anti-terror E8 unit

The woman, who is unemployed, is believed to have given RM42,000 to a Malaysian Islamic State member in Syria named Muhammad Nasrullah bin Latif, alias Abu Gomez.

Muhammad Nasrullah was killed in March 2018, added Fuzi.

Another suspect, an Indonesian aged 26, was arrested in Terengganu. The man is a member of the Islamic State of Indonesia (NII) who had pledged allegiance to the terror group in Bandung between 2015 and 2017.



“The suspect has also undergone a series of para-military training organized by NII around Bandung between 2015 and 2017,” according to Fuzi.

“His wife is a Malaysian citizen who has also pledged allegiance to the NII terror group in Bandung, Indonesia."

According to Fuzi, the suspect planned to take his wife and and stepchildren to Syria to join Islamic State.