Malaysia arrests 9 as alcohol poisoning deaths reach 19

SHAH ALAM: Malaysian authorities have arrested at least nine people during a series of raids in Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley in connection with a recent string of alcohol poisoning deaths.



At least 19 people have died as of Tuesday (Sep 19), said the Health Ministry, after they drank what could be tainted alcohol.

Advertisement

Fourteen victims remain in critical condition, while nine have been hospitalised for treatment and observation. Nine others have been discharged.



Selangor police chief Mazlan Mansor said seven of the arrested suspects were grocery store operators and their employees, including two Myanmar nationals and three Indian nationals.



"In the raids, at least 1,030 bottles of whiskey and 1,767 cans of beer of various brands were seized.



“The arrests and seizures were made under Section 135 of the Customs Act,” he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about the possibility that all the shops had obtained their alcohol from the same supplier, Mazlan said the matter is still being investigated.



“After news of the alcohol poisoning was reported in the media, several grocery shops immediately closed probably because they do not want to be involved or wanted to get rid of the alcoholic drinks that could implicate them,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Health Ministry is investigating the contents of the alcohol seized.

Authorities are not ruling out the possibility of high methanol content in the drinks, but are awaiting confirmation from tests, said director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Symptoms of methanol poisoning include shortness of breath, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, severe headaches, blurred vision and stiffness.



Myanmar national Min Laung Ain, one of the victims who is now in critical condition in hospital, is believed to have bought an alcoholic drink from at a shop in Bangi Lama.



His employer, A Selva, told reporters that the 38-year-old factory worker had shared the alcoholic beverage with several friends.

“I am puzzled how something so terrible can happen, I understand that the victim and three friends only drank half of the alcohol in the one-litre container,” he said, adding that he would be lodging a police report on the incident.