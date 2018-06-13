Malaysia arrests more than a thousand in nationwide raids on massage parlours: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities raided a total of 505 massage parlours, since the beginning of the year, that offered illicit sexual services and arrested more than thousand people.



According to a New Straits Times report, federal police criminal investigation department chief Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said the raids took place between January and May, and were focused on Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Perak.



“Based on the raids, we learned that Thai women contribute to the highest number of arrests. Generally, prostitution and abuse of tourist visa here are still under control,” he said.



During the operations, 434 Thai women were arrested. A further 285 Vietnamese, 153 Indonesian, 142 Chinese and 34 Filipino women were also detained.



Wan Ahmad said the others arrested were from Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Bangladesh.



He added that the aggressive approach by the police and the Immigration Department had shown positive results: “Actions taken in accordance to the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959, as well as the Anti-trafficking in Persons and Anti-smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) had helped to curb the illegal activity.”

