2 assemblymen among 10 charged in Malaysia for links with Tamil Tigers

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten men, including two state assemblymen and a teacher, were charged in Malaysia on Tuesday (Oct 29) over suspected links with the now-defunct Sri Lankan Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) separatist group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaysia has listed the LTTE as a terrorist organisation since 2014 amid reports of attempts to revive the group from abroad.

In 2009, the Sri Lankan government ended a 26-year conflict with the Tamil Tigers, who had been fighting for an independent Tamil state in the north and east of the Indian Ocean island.

The charges in court were made across six states, with some being charged for giving support to the group, and others being charged for possession of items associated with the Tamil Tigers.

Malaysian police have arrested seven people, including two politicians, suspected of having links to the now-defunct Sri Lankan Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) separatist group. (Photo: Malaysian authorities)

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Sessions Court in Melaka, Gadek assemblyman G Saminathan, 34; Seremban Jaya assemblyman P Gunasekaran, 60; and a chief officer of a corporation, S Chandru, 38, were charged with giving support to LTTE during an event at Dewan Kasturi Ayer Keroh, Jalan Utama, Taman Ayer Keroh Heights from 8.30pm to 10.50pm on Nov 28, 2018.

Saminathan and Chandru also faced a second charge of possessing items connected to the Tamil Tigers on their mobile phones.

Saminathan was charged with committing the offence at the office of the State Executive Councillor (Exco) in charge of Unity, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs at the Chief Minister’s Office.

Chandru was charged at the Alor Gajah Sessions Court with possession of the items at Kampung Bukit Balai.

Malaysian police have arrested seven people, including two politicians, suspected of having links to the now-defunct Sri Lankan Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) separatist group. (Photo: Malaysian authorities)

At the Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court in Perak, technician S Arivainthan, 27, and taxi driver V Balamurugan, 37, were charged with giving support to the Tamil Tigers at an event held at Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council Hall between 6.30pm and 11.45pm on Dec 28, 2014.

In Selayang, scrap metal collector A Kalaimughilan, 28, was charged with two counts of possessing items related to the LTTE at a house and in a car at Jalan Anggerik 5D, Bukit Sentosa, Rawang.

The items included compact discs, video compact discs and stickers of the Tamil Tigers.

In Segamat, Johor, despatch rider S Teran, 38, was charged with a similar offence.

In Selangor, Sundram Renggan Rengasamy, 52, an English and Physics teacher at a national secondary school in Telok Panglima Garang, was charged at the Sepang Sessions Court, with possessing items related to the Tamil Tigers.

Malaysian police have arrested seven people, including two politicians, suspected of having links to the now-defunct Sri Lankan Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) separatist group. (Photo: Malaysian authorities)

At the Butterworth Sessions Court in Penang, security guard M Pumugan, 29, and a storekeeper, S Thanagaraj, 26, were charged with two counts each for possession of items linked to the LTTE group.



No plea was recorded from all the accused as they were all detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) which comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

As SOSMA detainees, they were also not allowed bail and will be detained at the Sungai Buloh Prison.