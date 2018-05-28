Malaysia assures full report on MH370 will be 'published openly and transparently'

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia government on Monday (May 28) gave assurance that the full report on the search for the ill-fated flight MH370 will be made public in a detailed and transparent manner.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said Ocean Infinity, a US-based underwater exploration company, was expected to submit the full report to the government in the very near future as the search for the aircraft ends on Tuesday.

Advertisement

It began the mission to find flight MH370 in January and aimed to complete it in 90 days based on "no cure no fee" agreement.

Mr Loke said the report would be published in full detail without edits after it was tabled to the Cabinet.

“I’m very serious about this, but I cannot guarantee that the flight can be found. I’m just a minister, not an aviation expert.

"But, I can assure that the report will be published openly and transparently without anything being adjusted or hidden, including the elements of controversy,” he told reporters after visiting the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) headquarters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FLIGHT TICKETS PRICES

In another development, Mr Loke has instructed Mavcom to carry out a special study to set a ceiling for prices of air tickets, particularly during festive seasons.

“The people should not be burdened by expensive flight tickets during festive seasons, especially the people of Sabah and Sarawak who are working in the peninsula, and vice versa," he said.

“The study needs to be carried out soon so that we can fix the suitable (ceiling) rate, but we need to seek the opinions of experts first to ascertain the impact to the industry and the aviation market."

