Malaysia's Attorney-General hints at more charges relating to 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Attorney-General Tommy Thomas said more charges relating to the 1MDB scandal will be filed, once he receives new investigation papers (IPs) from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Today’s case is the first IP that came to my table when I clocked in three weeks ago," he told reporters on Wednesday (Jul 4) at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex. "No doubt, there will be more IPs."



Advertisement

Thomas was speaking after he led the prosecution team in the case against former prime minister Najib Razak, who was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power in connection with a transaction involving SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

Najib, 64, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Thomas also commented on the interim gag order requested by Najib's lawyers, saying that the prosecution team was taken by surprise.

“We are also not sure about the extent of the gag order. We were taken by surprise and no ground was given. We are totally against it as we believe in free speech,” he said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The attorney-general added that the judge overseeing the case also did not provide any grounds in approving the order.

Meanwhile, Najib's lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah has questioned the prosecution's readiness in pursuing their case against his client.

He said he believed that Thomas' team was still looking for evidence in the case.

“We requested February and March to have the hearing. We want it earlier if possible, but the weird thing is, the one prosecuting us is not prepared," Muhammad Shafee told reporters after the court proceeding.

"Perhaps, (they're) still looking for evidence."



The trial is set to take place in February and March next year, from Feb 18 to 28, Mar 4 to 8 and Mar 11 to 15.



Najib, who was allowed bail of RM1 million in two sureties in cash, was also ordered to surrender his passports.

Commenting on the gag order, Muhammad Shafee said it was to stop anyone from making statements to the media and interfering with the court proceedings.

"We asked for a gag order against people who have nothing to do with the case from making statements to the media … even Najib cannot make any comments in the media.”