Azam Baki appointed Malaysia's new anti-corruption chief
KUALA LUMPUR: Azam Baki has been appointed the new chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Monday (Mar 9) that Malaysian king Sultan Abdullah Shah has consented to Azam’s appointment.
Azam previously served as MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) before he took on the top role.
READ: Malaysia's graft-buster chief Latheefa Koya resigns
READ: Malaysian PM Muhyiddin set to announce Cabinet line-up on Monday
The statement also said that Sultan Abdullah has consented to Latheefa Koya’s request to shorten her contract as MACC chief commissioner from Monday.
“The government would like to express its highest gratitude to Latheefa for her service during her tenure as the MACC chief commissioner,” it said.
On Friday, Latheefa confirmed that she had tendered her resignation to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Mar 2.
In a statement to the media, Latheefa said that the resignation was her own decision and speculation that pressure was brought upon her to do so was baseless.
As the MACC chief, Latheefa investigated the 1MDB fraud and led efforts to recover assets linked to the scandal.