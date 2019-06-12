Malaysian minister 'categorically denies' involvement in viral sex video, vows legal action

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali on Wednesday (Jun 12) denied allegations that he was involved in a viral gay sex video, while vowing to take legal action against the perpetrators.



"I refer to the various media reports today publishing the allegations of an individual regarding a sex video purporting to implicate me. I categorically deny this vicious libel upon me," he said in a statement.

Mr Azmin said it was nothing but a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.

“Judging from recent political developments, this is clearly the latest in a series of concerted attempts over the past few months to vilify me," he said.

The minister noted that there have been acts of intimidation against the safety of his family in the final week of Ramadan, without elaborating.

In his statement, Mr Azmin said he will not to give in to the “cowardly acts and heinous attempts” aiming to distract the public from the pressing concerns of the nation and the successes of his ministry in the implementation of national development policies.

The deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) condemned gutter politics, adding that it has no place in Malaysia.

He said he has instructed his lawyers to take legal action against the individual who made the "abominable allegations" and other perpetrators.

“I trust the Royal Malaysia Police and the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) will take all necessary action with regards to this matter,” he added.

The viral video, which showed two men engaging in sexual acts, has been in the spotlight since Tuesday.



Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Haziq Aziz confessed in a video posted on Facebook to being one of the men involved, and alleged that Mr Azmin was the other.

Mr Haziq's Facebook page indicated that he is the principal private secretary to a deputy minister.

PKR leaders have denounced dirty politics, and raised doubts over the authenticity of the sex video.

In a statement, PKR's secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said: “PKR firmly and consistently rejects any form of dirty politics, especially when the new government under Pakatan Harapan was chosen by the people on the spirits of reformation to help the people and bring up the country.”

