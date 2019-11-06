I'll pay if claims of RM300,000 in unpaid bills are true: Malaysian minister Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said on Wednesday (Nov 6) that he would settle hundreds of thousands in ringgit owed to a travel firm, if the bills are indeed unpaid.

“If I’m in debt, I will pay; it’s my responsibility,” he told reporters.

On Tuesday, Sarawak Report published an article claiming that a travel agency has sued Mr Mohamed Azmin over outstanding bills amounting to RM328,901 (US$79,500).

The flights were mainly for overseas family trips to places such as London and Morocco within a six-month period this year.



There was also a Sandakan trip for Mr Mohamed Azmin in May for the by-election, according to the whistleblower site.

The summons writ filed by the travel agency YHA Travel & Tours said Mr Mohamed Azmin has been a customer for about 20 years, and these recent bills were not paid despite its repeated demands for payment.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Mohamed Azmin, who is also deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, said he has not seen the summons writ.

“I have asked my officers to look into the matter,” he said.