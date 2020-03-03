Firefighters rescue 3-month-old baby trapped in car in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU: Firefighters on Tuesday (Mar 3) rescued a three-month-old baby boy trapped for nearly 30 minutes in his mother's car.

Seven firefighters from the Skudai Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 7.20am, the station's operations commander Mohd Azlan Ramli said.

The car was parked in front of the child's babysitter's house in Taman Universiti.

“It is understood that during the incident, the baby’s mother got out of her car to drop off her child at the babysitter’s house when the car suddenly locked from the inside with the engine still running,” he said.

The baby's mother and passers-by tried to open the car door while waiting for the rescue team but to no avail, Mohd Azlan added.

The crying infant was rescued within five minutes by the firefighters who used special tools to open the car door.



